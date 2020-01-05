|
|
Samuel "Ray" Johnson
Paragon - Samuel Ray Johnson, of Paragon, Indiana, passed away January 1, 2020. He was born in Monterey, Tennessee to the late J.P. and Joyce Johnson. Ray had attended Southside High School, graduating in 1972. He joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country from 1973 to 1976. Afterwards he would continue to work for them as Chief of Accessions and Classifications, while furthering his education at Ball State University, he received his bachelor's degree in 1984 and his master's degree from Southern Mississippi in 1999. He was a member of the Masons as well as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, where he was a past Grand Master in Indiana and Mississippi, and had served as General Commanding retired for the General Military Council. Throughout all his accomplishments, Ray never lost sight of what was important, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid gun enthusiast, but he was especially fond of his family, doting on his nieces and nephews whenever he had a chance.
Ray is survived by his fiancé, Marie Gregor-Smith; Sisters, Kathy (Sam) Lindsay and Glenda (Jerry) Dishman; Brother, James (Teresa) Johnson; Nieces, Amy (Jeremy) Newton, Kristy (Woody) Richmond, Kari (Andrew) East, Macie and Kacie Johnson; Great-niece, Jocelynn East; Great-nephews, Alex Fisher, Andrew Fisher and Jaxson Richmond; Ex-wife, Patty Jefferson Murphy.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Visitation for Ray will be Monday, January 6th, 2020 from 3p.m. to 7p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Services will be held Tuesday, January 7th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Black officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 4, 2020