|
|
Samuel Jonathon Eley
Winchester - Samuel Jonathon Eley died unexpectedly in his home in Winchester on February 5th, 2019 at the age of 27.
Samuel was born on November 8, 1992, in Winchester, IN to David and Pamela Eley. He put his faith in Christ at a young age. He was a talented young man who enjoyed playing guitar and piano, composing some of his own music. He enjoyed different fields of work including factory work, construction, and self-employment. He loved his family, and especially enjoyed holding and playing with his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a talented, kind and beautiful person who is loved by his family and friends.
Samuel is survived by his father David Eley; siblings Heather Coffey (Jason), Elijah Eley (Elizabeth), Joshua Eley.(Amanda), Josiah Eley (Taylor), Rebekah Schwartz (Mervin), Daniel Eley, Esther Eley, Rachel Eley, Jessica Tinsman (Jason) and Jacob Eley (Regan); grandparents Wilmer Eley, Austin Cox (Letha); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Samuel was preceded in death by his mother Pamela Eley; brother, Benjamin Eley and grandmothers Phyllis Eley and Rosalyn Cox.
A visitation will be held at Reichard Funeral Home on West Deerfield Road in Union City, IN on Sunday, February 9th, from 2-4pm, with services at 4pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Samuel's life.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd. in Union City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020