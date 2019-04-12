|
Samuel Paul Herwehe
- - Samuel Paul Herwehe passed away April 9, 2019 after a brief illness at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. Sam was born January 24th, 1961 to Donald and Lois Herwehe. He graduated from Wapahani High School in May 1979 and then attended Ball State University. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball, baseball, and bowling. Sam worked at Knapp Supply, Educational Furniture, and Crestview Golf Course/Mulligans Clubhouse.
Sam is survived by his wife of 32 years, Terri Herwehe; son, Grant Herwehe; step-son, Shane Aikin; step-mother, Mary Herwehe; grandchildren Everlee Herwehe, Caroline Aikin and Michael Alexander Aikin; siblings Jay Herwehe (wife Diane), Perry Herwehe, Debbie Bradburn (husband Larry), Penny Wheatley (husband Don), Diana Blanchard (husband Jim); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Teresa Maxwell Herwehe, Lois Herwehe (mother), and Donald Herwehe (father).
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 15 from 4-7 PM at Crestview Golf Club, 3325 S. Walnut St., Muncie, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019