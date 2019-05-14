Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Muncie - Samuel William Dickson, Jr. passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 23, 1934 in Noblesville, Indiana, the son of Samuel and Gertrude (Harrington) Dickson.

He graduated from Noblesville High School and always took joy in the fact he had played basketball there. After high school He served his country in the United States Army. A highlight of his life was teaching elementary school at Sulphur Springs Elementary. He eventually earned a doctorate degree and became a professor and counselor at Ball State University.

Samuel is survived by his son, Hal (Andrea) Dickson of Muncie, Indiana; and grandchildren, Lucy Dickson and Seth Dickson both of Muncie, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40+ years, Nancy Dickson; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019
