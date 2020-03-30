|
|
Sandra Clarice Andrews
Parker City - Sandra Clarice Andrews, 81, passed away early Sunday morning, March 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 15, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Muncie Central High School and continued to be a proud Bearcat!
Sandra worked as a teacher's aide in Selma Elementary and Middle Schools for 10 years and then worked for Marsh for 15 years. She was a member of Selma United Methodist Church.
She was an avid bowler and a member of several bowling leagues over the years. Sandra loved gardening and flowers, especially her prized roses. Above all, she cherished her great-grandson and the time she was able to spend with him.
Surviving are one daughter, Tammie A. Copley of Parker City; one grand-daughter, Hollie C. Long of Zionsville; former grandson-in-law, Brent A. Long of Muncie; one great-grandson, Samuel N. Long; one brother, Dallas Hammett of Daytona Beach, FL; two sisters, Mary Hammett of Auburn, AL and Patti Davis (husband, Gene) of Lake Lure, NC; her very best friend, Evelyn Swain of New Albany, IN and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Donald W. Andrews and one grandson, Nicholas White.
Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, St. Vincent Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN, 46260 or online at www.peytonmanningch.org.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all the nurses and staff at Premier Hospice, especially Ashley and Angie for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Sandra and her family.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020