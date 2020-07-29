Sandra Fay (Coleman) Haffner, 73, of Muncie, died at home, Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, following a brief illness. Sandy was born August 13, 1946 in Muncie, the daughter of the late Jack and Hazel Coleman.
Sandy was a member of Fairlawn Church of Christ and also attended Towne Acres Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School. She worked for a time at the Muncie Chevrolet plant and later in a school cafeteria in South Bend, IN. She enjoyed spending her summer Saturdays visiting garage sales with her mother and a few other close friends. Sandy had a unique sense of humor and was quick to laugh. She was loved by her family and will be deeply missed.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Jackson of Greenwood; 4 grandchildren: Shelby Jackson of Florida, Alexander Jackson of Greenwood, Kathryn Jackson of Greenwood, and Andrew Jackson of Greenwood; 2 great-grandchildren: Olivia and Bryson Spangler; a sister, Annetta Hill of Muncie; a brother, Steve (Karen) Coleman of Yorktown; a brother-in-law, Max (Jeanette) Haffner of Lafayette; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Ray Haffner; and her son, Chad Haffner.
In honoring Sandy's wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home and Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dowagiac Church of Christ, in c/o John Clayton, 1555 Echo Valley Drive, Niles, MI 49120.