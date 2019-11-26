|
|
Sandra J. (neé Geipel) Hollands
Muncie - Sandra J. Hollands (neé Geipel),78, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was born on July 24, 1941 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sandy received her Bachelor's Degree from University of Wisconsin in Pharmacy. She then received her Master's Degree in Adult Education from Ball State University.
Sandy worked as a retail pharmacist and later as a hospital pharmacist at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital for 22 years. After retirement, she continued to do pharmacy consulting and volunteered teaching pharmacy technicians.
Sandy married Roger G. Hollands on December 6, 1963 in Milwaukee. Sandy and Roger spent several years in Maryland before moving to Muncie in 1970. Together, they raised 3 children and traveled around the world.
Sandy had a special talent for making those around her feel welcomed and loved. She enjoyed nature, travel, crossword puzzles, and a good belly laugh. An avid reader, Sandy wrote family histories and personal essays. Sandy's warm heart and generous spirit touched family, friends and even complete strangers for whom she would crochet blankets - some of which found their way halfway around the world.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 56 years, Roger G. Hollands of Muncie; her 3 children and spouses, David Hollands and Janine Yu, Mark Hollands, and Jennifer (Hollands) and Ken Gallo; her grandchildren, Rachel and Jack Gallo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Eva (Quast) Geipel.
Sandy was a long- time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, with Pastor Jerry O'Neal officiating, on what will be Sandy and Roger's 56th Wedding Anniversary.
Family and friends may call at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 W. White River Blvd., Muncie, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 1119, Muncie, IN 47308 or directly to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 W. White River Blvd., Muncie, IN 47303.
The family would like to thank the staff at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care and support.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019