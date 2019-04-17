Services
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Roanoke - Sandra (Sandy), 81, of Roanoke, went home to her Lord Savior on April 14, 2019 in Ft. Wayne, IN. after battling metastatic breast cancer over 1-1/2 years.

Born on April 17, 1937 in Eaton, IN., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marcella (Cole) Ketterman.

Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Masters Tournament on TV and playing "Sandy Claus" at Christmas. She spent the last ten years of her life as a dedicated volunteer at Lutheran Hospital.

She is survived by daughter, Terisa (Brian) Dailey; sons, Steven (Michelle) Milholland, and Jason (Tammie Brann) Milholland; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Pamela Ray and Carol Smith. She was predeceased by her parents.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Covington Memorial, 8408 Covington Rd., Ft. Wayne, IN., with services following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 17, 2019
