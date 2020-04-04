|
Sandra (Sandy) Jo Campbell
Muncie - Sandra (Sandy) Jo Campbell, 63, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Sandy was born on Monday, May 7, 1956, in Muncie, Indiana, to Kenneth Keeler and Phyllis (Bailey) Keeler. She married Clifton Campbell, Jr. on March 12, 1977. They shared 43 wonderful years with five children. Sandy's life was centered around her family and being Mom and Mamaw to everyone. She dearly loved her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and several friends she considered family. She had a passion for cooking, and frequently used it as a reason to gather friends and family together. There was always a seat at her table for anyone who wanted one.
Sandy had a deep faith and spiritual life. She loved her God, time spent in bible study, and her church family. Sandy also enjoyed gardening, flowers, her dogs, traveling, reading, teaching, and being a lifelong student and learner.
Sandy devoted her professional career to serving Delaware County in the form of Emergency Services. She began her career as a 911 dispatcher which ignited her passion for serving others. She later turned that passion into protecting and serving her community as a reserve officer for the Muncie Police Department. Ultimately, she served as Director of 911 Communications for Delaware County. Sandy also served as adjunct instructor and curriculum writer for the Association of Public Communications Officers (APCO) which allowed her the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and Canada to train emergency responders.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Clifton; a daughter, Kendra Campbell; four sons, Chad Campbell (wife, Holly), Brian Campbell (wife, Anne), Kyle Campbell, and Brandon Campbell (wife, Kristen) of Virginia; a brother, Phillip Keeler (wife, Dixie); a sister, Kathy Bice (husband, Bill); grandchildren, Sierra, Cody, Hailee, Payton, Dylan, Skyler, Mason, Braxton, and Olivia; dear friends, Tim and Marji King, Wendy Reese, and Jennifer Wells.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Kevin Keeler; and a grandson, Tyler Campbell.
Graveside services will be held for Sandy on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Reverends Tim and Marji King will be officiating.
Due to unusual circumstances and adherence to social distancing guidelines, those wishing to pay their respects by attending graveside services may do so while remaining in or at their vehicles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Second Harvest Food Bank at curehunger.org.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: http://www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020