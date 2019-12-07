|
|
Sandra Kay Southworth
Muncie - Sandra Kay Southworth, 77, of Muncie, passed away on December 7, 2019 in The Cottage of Water's Edge Village, with family by her side. She was born on April 4, 1942 in Muncie to the late Raymond, Jr. and Lorena Mae (Segraves) Brookbank.
Sandra was a member of Eaton Baptist Church, the Moose (Chapter 712), Liberty Bowl Bowling Center, Crestview Golf Club, and Maplewood Golf Club. Sandra worked as a Manager of Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park for many years. She loved to fish, go to the casinos, and spend time with her precious animals.
Sandra was a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Larry D. (Sally) Southworth, Jr., Penny Hemme, and Tim Southworth (Sharon Beaty); sisters: Nancy Poling and Jane Hinds; grandchildren: Stephanie Flynn, Mariah Williamson, Daryl Vannatter, Kalynn Hemme, Chase Hemme, and Donavon Southworth; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; as well as friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; son, Monty Southworth; and father of her children, Larry Southworth, Sr.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Water's Edge Village, especially those in The Cottage area, for their care of Sandra over her extended care with them.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Due to Sandra's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019