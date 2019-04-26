|
Sandra "Sandee" King
Muncie - Sandra "Sandee" King, 76, passed away on Wednesday morning April 24, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Sandra was born to Vivian and Sandy Cook on March 3, 1943 in Muncie. She was a dedicated hairdresser who enjoyed the interaction with all her clients. Along with her children and family her Yorkie Izzee whom all loved her and brought her great joy will miss her.
Surviving Sandee are her daughter: Jennifer (Scott) Shaffer, son: Chad (Angie) King, and grandchildren: Daulton Shaffer, Samantha King, and Calvin King.
Her parents: Vivian, Sandy, and brother: Danny Cook preceded Sandee in death.
As Sandee wished, cremation will take place and there will be no services.
The family at www.parsonmortuary.com will receive online condolences.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 26, 2019