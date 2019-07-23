|
Sandra L. Cunningham
Muncie - Sandra L. Cunningham, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following a brief illness.
She was born on Thursday, December 20, 1962, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Jerry and Joyce Ozbun Sr. Sandra spent most of her life in the Muncie, Indiana, area and enjoyed working with flowers.
Survivors include her husband, William Cunningham, Muncie, Indiana; one daughter, Corene Cunningham; mother, Joyce Ozbun; brothers, Jerry Ozbun Jr., Bright, Indiana and Jimmy Ozbun, Muncie, Indiana; sisters, Sharon (David Bainter) Gentry, Muncie, Indiana, Phyllis (Jeff A.) Carney, Anderson, Indiana, and Deeanna (Bill) Doggett, Anderson, Indiana; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her sister-in-law, Sandra Ozbun.
Services to celebrate Sandra's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Steve St. John officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019