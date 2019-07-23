Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Cunningham Obituary
Sandra L. Cunningham

Muncie - Sandra L. Cunningham, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following a brief illness.

She was born on Thursday, December 20, 1962, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Jerry and Joyce Ozbun Sr. Sandra spent most of her life in the Muncie, Indiana, area and enjoyed working with flowers.

Survivors include her husband, William Cunningham, Muncie, Indiana; one daughter, Corene Cunningham; mother, Joyce Ozbun; brothers, Jerry Ozbun Jr., Bright, Indiana and Jimmy Ozbun, Muncie, Indiana; sisters, Sharon (David Bainter) Gentry, Muncie, Indiana, Phyllis (Jeff A.) Carney, Anderson, Indiana, and Deeanna (Bill) Doggett, Anderson, Indiana; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father; and her sister-in-law, Sandra Ozbun.

Services to celebrate Sandra's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Steve St. John officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now