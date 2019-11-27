|
Sandra Lee Jones
Albany - Sandra Lee Jones, 76, of Albany, IN, formerly of Dunkirk, IN, passed away at 11:28 PM, Monday, November 25th, 2019 while in the company of family members at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Sandy was born in Pontiac, Michigan on August 11, 1943, a daughter of the late Rosalie T. (Toman) and Russell C. Johnson. She was a 1961 graduate of Waterford Mott High School who loved education and gaining knowledge whenever she had an opportunity to do so. Among her many years in education she received an Associate's Degree from Flint Jr. College, Michigan State, The University of Cincinnati, a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College and a Bachelor's of Arts Degree from Cedarville University. Following her extensive student career she decided to share her love of learning with other's becoming a teacher at Norwood Baptist Christian School for over 17 years and then in Covington, KY, prior to her retirement in 1992. Sandy was the loving wife of Troy Jones who she happily married on September 5, 1992. Together they loved traveling to visit family, taking many trips to Pigeon Forge, Mackinaw Island, Myrtle Beach, and Florida over the years. Sandy was a dedicated member of Temple Baptist Church and the Research Club of Dunkirk, IN. Sandy was a trained vocalist who enjoyed music & performing. She loved the Lord, teaching his children in Sunday School, exercising, word searches, reading, knitting, crocheting, flowers, baking, and swimming. Sandy is remembered as a purpose driven woman who was able to overcome any obstacle or physical challenge she faced. She is survived by her husband Troy Jones, brother Roger Johnson (wife Linda), sister Cynthia Nelson (husband Steve), and 5 nieces and nephews who will miss their "Much Loved Aunt" dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents and one niece. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the for research. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019