Sandy Chalfant Hadley
Leesburg, GA - Sandy Chalfant Hadley passed away on December 23, 2019, Albany, Georgia after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Sandy was the daughter of the late Max S. Chalfant and the late Wilma Baughman Chalfant and born on February 2, 1957 in Winchester, Indiana. She graduated from Winchester Community HS in 1975 and continued her education graduating from Manchester College with an art degree. She was an active member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church, Albany, Georgia.
Sandy was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and most importantly Mimi to her family and a devoted friend to many. She was a believer in Christ, lived by His example spreading God's love. To know her was to love her and it was evident by her smile, laugh, generous heart, artistic ability, bright outlook, and fierce love of God that she was a shining light that spread joy wherever she went. She was never one to say "no" and was always willing to help in any way she could as well as being a strong believer in the power of prayer and lived by that standard.
Survived by her beloved husband, R. Timothy Hadley, daughters Shaya Beaver (Jason) and Kyle Martin (Matthew), and grandchildren Olivia Beaver, Lynna Martin, Max Martin, siblings Judy Miles, Danny Chalfant (Sherry), Steve Chalfant, Cindy Acree (Tony), as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Sandy is to be laid to rest next to her parents at Hopewell Cemetery in Farmland, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 12pm, Bear Creek Friends Church of Winchester, Indiana, for her hometown family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in her honor.
Condolences can be made at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019