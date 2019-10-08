Services
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Sandy Ivy Sr.

Sandy Ivy Sr. Obituary
Sandy Ivy, Sr.

Muncie - Sandy Ivy Sr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on October 2, 2019. Sandy Ivy Sr. was born in Livingston, Alabama, on December 18, 1929 to Alfred and Rena Ivy. He moved to Muncie at an early age, and attended Muncie Community Schools. He entered into the Army in October 1952 and served during the Korean War before he was honorably discharged in 1954.

He is survived by his children, Sandy Jr. (Palmdale CA), Larry(Roselyn), Steven Mitchell, Ronald,(Los Angeles, CA), Daniel (Crystal), and Richard (Pam), brother William "Peter" Ivy (Kansas City, MO) and sister Ruth Wilson (Meridian MS). In addition he had 17 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist church, 1700 E. Butler, Friday October 11, 2019. Calling hours will be from 10:00 to noon, and services immediately after.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to www.lifestreaminc.org

LifeStream Services Inc. 1701 Pilgrim Blvd. Yorktown IN, 47396

Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
