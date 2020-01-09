|
|
Sandy J. (Huffman) Skinner
Daleville - Sandy J. Skinner (Huffman) 74, resident of Daleville, passed away at her residence. She was born in Anderson, Indiana, December 15, 1945, the daughter of George R. and Golden E. Walters Huffman.
She was a graduate of Markleville High School and International Business College.
She worked as a Pharmacy Tech.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church since 1945 and attended the Daleville Christian Church. She had been a Cub Scout Leader, member of the Daleville Fire Department Auxiliary and the Daleville Little League Board.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Skinner.
Survivors are two sons: Andrew Skinner (Deann) and Lesley "Rusty" Skinner (Ellen) of Daleville, 1 sister, Joyce L. Wean (Terry) of Pendleton, 5 grandchildren: Samantha Wright (Kyle), Robert Thumpston (Glena Murray), Justin Skinner (Connor), Tyler and Andrew Skinner, several cousins and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville. Burial will follow in Saunders Cemetery.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the funeral home and one hour before the service.
Memorials may be made to the Little Red Door of Delaware County.
Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020