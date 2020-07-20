Sandy Wilson



Indianapolis - Sandy Wayne Wilson, 68, formerly of Muncie, passed away peacefully at the Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 18th 2020.



Sandy was born on December 21, 1951 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of the late Ira & Mildred (Hubble) Wilson.



He is survived by his sister, Jennifer (Mike) Oakley; niece, Erin (Adam) McMillan; nephews, Trent Wilson Oakley and Grant Michael Oakley; and great nieces Aria, Kali and Camden McMillan, all of Indianapolis.



Sandy attended Burris High School and graduated with the class of 1972. He continued his higher education at Ball State University graduating with a double major in History and Political Science.



Sandy was a motorsports aficionado when it came to Nascar and Indy Car racing, even though he might not have admitted it. His knowledge of Indy Car historic or current events, owners, drivers, sponsors etc.…. could only have been rivaled by the likes of a Donald Davidson and quite honestly that would have been a great conversation to sit in on if you were a race fan.



Sandy's love of auto racing undoubtedly came from many summer weekends spent with his family attending dirt tracks such as Kokomo, Bloomington and Eldora Speedways to name a few cheering on his favorite driver Jeff Gordon.



Sandy enjoyed being a Ham Radio Operator for years, talking to people near and far, listening to audio books on tape and visiting new restaurants with his family. He also enjoyed the friendships that he developed while attending Bosma Enterprises. Sandy was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church, Muncie.



A brief funeral service will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Visitation will be at the funeral from 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday until the time of service.



Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 N. Old State Rd 3, Muncie, Indiana.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation, 6270 Corporate Dr. Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.









