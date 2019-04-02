Resources
Sara Jayne Wilhelm


1936 - 2019
Gainesboro, TN. - Sara Jayne Wilhelm passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home. No formal services are planned.

Sara Jayne Wilhelm was born Sunday, November 22, 1936 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Perry Darter and Jean Current Darter.

In addition to her parents, Sara Jayne Wilhelm was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Wilhelm.

She is survived by: daughter, Angela (Randy) Weiker of Gainesboro, Tennessee; son, Brian (Tina) Wilhelm of Parker City, Indiana; granddaughter, Amanda Wilhelm of Denver, Colorado; four grandsons, Derick (Brooke) Thompson of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Brent (Lisa) Thompson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kyle (Shayna) Thompson of Franklin, Tennessee, and Brandon Wilhelm of Denver, Colorado; two step-grandsons, Robert (Danielle) Weiker of Marietta, Ohio and Ryan (Tiffany) Weiker of Rickman, Tennessee; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Sally) Darter of Fishers, Indiana; sister, Joann James of California; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Shirley Iiams of Tucson, Arizona; one furry buddy, Duke.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 2, 2019
