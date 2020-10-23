Sara Wood
Muncie - Sara Joan Wood, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2020 at IUBMH ICU with her daughter, grandson, pastor and his wife surrounding her bed holding hands in prayer. In the tender hours leading up to her homegoing, she was comforted by a very special doctor and nurse and her daughter singing her favorite hymns in beautiful harmony.
She was born May 21,1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Clyde A. and Edith E. (Silvey) Williams. She was named after her maternal grandmother, Sarah Gascho. Sara's great grandparents, John and Margaret Gascho were instrumental in establishing the city of Noblesville, Indiana in Hamilton county where the family bank barn and covered wagon are on display at Conner Prairie.
Sara attended Lawrence Central schools and as a teenager she assisted with the war effort at Fort Benjamin Harrison during WWII. She was a homemaker most of her life and was a loving, sacrificial mother and grandmother. She was devoted to nurturing and caring for her grandchildren with a heart of gold and unwavering generosity.
Sara never met a stranger. Her sweet and endearing personality drew people to her. She was an encourager who cheered others on and made
people laugh with her cute and humorous little quips and nostalgic stories.
She professed faith in Christ as her Lord and Savior and was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church where she was part of the body for 27 years. She was faithful in worshiping, giving, reading God's Word, daily devotions and singing hymns. Her favorite book in the Bible was Romans and her favorite Scripture was Psalm 23 which she knew by heart. The hymns, "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Amazing Grace" had a very special meaning to her because the lyrics express Christ's sacrifice on the cross and how she was lost but found by God's amazing grace. They brought tears of gratitude to her heart and soul.
She is survived by her four daughters, Paula (Wood) Arrowood, Muncie; Judith (Wood) Levi, Modesto, CA; Rosanna (Wood) Finchum, Muncie; Linda (Wood) Riggin, Muncie; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Frances (Williams) Crow, Perry, GA; sister-in-law, Mary Deloris Williams, Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis Paul Wood; brother, Richard Williams; sister, Annabelle (Williams Braid) Hillary; and a son-in-law, Jack Finchum.
Private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 28 at 1:00 PM at Union Cemetery, in Eaton, Indiana. Pastor Andy Lutz officiating. Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center is entrusted with arrangements and services.
Special thanks to her primary care doctor, Steve Rousseau and CMA Andrea Reffitt, the wonderful Staff at IU Health Cancer Center, Dr Burkowitz, NP Stacey, CMAs Kara and Kayla, Navigators, Brenda and Angie, PBTs, Wendy- aias vampire and Morgan. Willow Bend Living Center Alzheimer's Cottage, RN Michelle, RN Terri, RN Venus, CNAs Karen, Matthew, Tess, Dorothy, Teresa and CC., IU Health Dr. Morgan Langhoffer- Palliative Care and ICU RN Dana Corry.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sara may be sent to Edgewood Baptist Church or a tribute donation in Sara's name to Alzheimer's Association
of Indianapolis Indiana.
