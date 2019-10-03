Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Sarah Doughty Obituary
Sarah Doughty

Yorktown - Sarah Doughty, 91, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Sarah was born in Muncie to the late Raymond Sr. and Juvia (Jackson) Dudley. She attended Muncie Central High School. Sarah was a homemaker and helped on her family's farm. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Sarah loved her flowers and her birds. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Sarah is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Floyd Doughty Sr.; two sons, James Doughty (wife Sheila) of Gaston and Floyd Doughty Jr. (wife Pam) of Yorktown; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Sarah was preceded in death by two siblings, Raymond Dudley Jr. and Fonna Belle Dudley.

A funeral service to celebrate Sarah's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Friday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.

Share a memory of Sarah and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Sarah's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 3, 2019
