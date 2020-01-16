Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Sarah Frances "Fran" Crisp Obituary
Sarah Frances "Fran" Crisp

Muncie - Sarah Frances "Fran" Crisp, 76, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.

Fran was born in Hendrickson County, Indiana, on Sunday, February 14, 1943, and was the daughter of Charles L. Gastineau Sr. and Hazel (Bonifacius) Gastineau. Fran grew up in Winchester, Indiana, and graduated from Winchester High School in 1961. She moved to Muncie in 1962 and settled down here. It was here that she was a single mother, raising her children. Fran met and married Ben Crisp in the early 1980s. She spent many years as a Salesperson for Kirby Risk Company in Muncie. She was an avid bowler, and was a member of the intramural women's bowling league. She loved to garden, and loved to travel. Fran has visited Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland, New York, Florida, Mexico, Arizona, and New Mexico. She also spent numerous summers at the lake with family in Kentucky and Tennessee. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Rodney Sayers and Todd Sayers; two sisters, Almeda Lennington and Christine Holliday; one brother, Roger Gastineau; five grandchildren, Kiera Castner, Hailey Burden, Brent Sayers, Amber Howell, and Kimberly Sayers; and five great-grandchildren, Trinity Howell, Jayven Howell, Leighton Sayers, Serenity Barbour, and Audrey Sayers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben E. Crisp; her parents, Charles and Hazel Gastineau; a daughter, Stacey Sayers; two brothers, Charles Gastineau and Ray Gastineau; three sisters, Sue Graham, Louise Hammer, and Shirley Anne Gastineau.

Services will be held for Fran at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , 115 West Washington Street, Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
