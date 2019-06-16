|
Sarah Grace (Randall) Guffey
Muncie - Sarah Grace (Randall) Guffey, 35, went to Heaven on Saturday June 8, 2019 from a sudden illness. She was born on St. Patrick's Day 1984, the daughter of Richard and Virginia (Klingensmith) Randall in Fairmount, IN.
She is survived by a son, her pride and joy, Harrison, 6; her husband and love of her life, Kyle Randall; her mother Virginia Randall; her favorite sister, Emily Goul; sister Amanda Banker (Mark), Lawrence KS; brother Nathan Randall (Ellen), Charlotte NC, sister, Megan Jeffers (Lloyd): several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her beloved dad, Dick Randall; grandparents Jack and Marge Klingensmith, and grandpa Frank Randall.
Sarah attended Muncie schools and graduated Muncie Central High School in 2002. She earned her medical assisting degree in 2016 from the Ross Medical Education Center.
Sarah loved being outdoors. She enjoyed camping, campfires, fireworks, fishing, boating, and hiking. Or even the simple pleasure of turning her face into the sunshine or breathing in the fresh air. Sarah loved spending time with her family and her friends. She loved the Cubs - go Cubbies! - she loved music and she could sing; Sarah had a beautiful voice! Sarah had a smile that could light up any room and a heart of gold. Even in the time of passing, Sarah gave of herself by donating her organs to Donation Life, so that others could continue to live and love. Sarah will be incredibly missed.
Calling hours will be Tuesday June 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Muncie, 309 East Adams, Muncie, IN 47305 from 11:00 am -12:00 noon. A Celebration of Life will be immediately following from noon until 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019