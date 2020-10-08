Sarkis Shavoian
Muncie - Sarkis "Sam" Shavoian passed away peacefully at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 89.
Sam was born Tuesday, December 9, 1930 to Harry and Araxie (Anusbigian ) Shavoian in Detroit, MI. In his youth and young adulthood, he lived on the near east side of Detroit working in the family's shoe repair (cobbler) business. Later, he moved to Dearborn, MI where he was employed as a food service worker at Ford Motor Company until retirement in 1987. He moved to Florida for five years following retirement then returned to Dearborn, MI, residing there until December, 2016. In January, 2017, he moved to Yorktown Manor, Yorktown, IN to be closer to family.
He was keenly aware that fitness, including walking, running, dancing and pool activity was important to his overall health and actively participated in such. His biggest passion, however, was spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his nephews Keith (Terri) Short, Austin, TX, Kevin (Nancy) Short, Muncie IN, Kenneth (Sharon) Short, McLean, VA, Kirk (Tobin) Short, Stockton, CA, brother-in-law, Aubrey (Diane) Short, Nolensville, TN, special friend, Lynn Quick, Dearborn, MI, and many great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Araxie Shavoian, uncle Sarkis Ansbigian, sister Rosemary Shavoian Short, niece Katrina Short, great-nephew ,Tyler Short, and best friend, Cesare "Frank" Borello.
As per Sam's wish, his funeral service will be held October 14, 2020, 11:00 am at St. John Armenian Church, 22001 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48075. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 19807 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI.
The family would like to extend a sincere show of gratitude to the entire staff at Yorktown Manor for the excellent care that he received since his arrival in January, 2017. In lieu of flowers, please remember Sam by making a donation to your favorite charity
.