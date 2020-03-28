Services
Gaston - Scott A. Hiatt, 53, passed away in an accident on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Scott was born on November 20, 1966 in Muncie to Fred and Joyce (Winningham) Hiatt. He was a 1986 graduate of Wes-Del High School. Scott worked as an iron worker for Ft. Wayne Reinforcing for 20 years. He was a member of Iron Workers Local 147 and the Son's of the American Legion, Gaston Chapter. Scott enjoyed riding his Harley and rode in many charity rides. He also enjoyed working in his garage and on project cars, cooking, and spending time with and aggravating his kids.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Roxann Hiatt; a daughter, Tiffany McKee (husband Dennis); 3 step-daughters, Melissa Porter, Brittney Perdue, and Tomiko Khogyani (Husband Sammi); his parents, Fred and Joyce Winningham; his grandmother, Imo Gene Winningham; three grandsons, Chris Maine, A.J. McKee, and Jayden Porter; two siblings, Jody Hiatt (wife Shine) and Shelley Miller (husband Ivan); and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frederick Sr. and Helen Hiatt; grandfather, Don Winningham; and best friend, Michael Harrold.

A memorial service to celebrate Scott's life will be held at a later date, with Scott's ashes to be buried in Thompson Cemetery at that time.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Son's of the American Legion, 101 N. Sycamore St., Gaston, IN 47342.

Share a memory of Scott and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Scott's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
