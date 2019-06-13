Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Storms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Alan Storms


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Alan Storms Obituary
Scott Alan Storms

Muncie - Scott Alan Storms, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Scott was born in Muncie on February 22, 1956, the son of William E. and Wanda L. (Graves) Storms and was a member of Delta High Schools Class of 1974.

He was a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association. His two passions were Bass Fishing and Riding and Restoring Dirt Bikes.

Scott retired from Pete Tooley Trucking after several years of service.

Survivors include his mother, Wanda Lou Storms; two sisters, Linda Fisher (husband, Rob) and Brenda Smith; nieces, Katie Pellerin (husband, Isaac), Nicole Mabrito (husband, Jonathan) and Emily Fisher (Steven Cobb); great nieces, Amelie and Lucy Pellerin; his step-mother, Mary Lou Storms; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, William Storms; grandparents, Bud and Charlotte Storms and Thomas and Mabel Graves; a brother-in-law, Daniel Smith; and a niece, Amy Jo Fisher.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Steve Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be directed to , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now