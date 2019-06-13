Scott Alan Storms



Muncie - Scott Alan Storms, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Scott was born in Muncie on February 22, 1956, the son of William E. and Wanda L. (Graves) Storms and was a member of Delta High Schools Class of 1974.



He was a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association. His two passions were Bass Fishing and Riding and Restoring Dirt Bikes.



Scott retired from Pete Tooley Trucking after several years of service.



Survivors include his mother, Wanda Lou Storms; two sisters, Linda Fisher (husband, Rob) and Brenda Smith; nieces, Katie Pellerin (husband, Isaac), Nicole Mabrito (husband, Jonathan) and Emily Fisher (Steven Cobb); great nieces, Amelie and Lucy Pellerin; his step-mother, Mary Lou Storms; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Scott was preceded in death by his father, William Storms; grandparents, Bud and Charlotte Storms and Thomas and Mabel Graves; a brother-in-law, Daniel Smith; and a niece, Amy Jo Fisher.



Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Steve Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be directed to , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.