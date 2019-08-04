|
Scott D. Cardle
Muncie - Scott D. Cardle, 70, passed away early Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on June 13, 1949 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of John and Ruth Cardle.
Scott graduated from Burris High School in 1967. He later joined the Army National Guard and proudly served his country from 1970 to 1976. Scott enjoyed golfing, and was described as a kind soul who loved animals. Especially birds and dogs.
He is survived by his sister, Christy (Beck) Hannaford; Nephew, Mark (Audrey) Hannaford; Aunt, Gloria Shenefield; and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Cardle; and Sister, Claudia Kenney.
Memorial contributions may be made in Scott's memory to ARF at 1209 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303 and Little Red Door at 2311 W Jackson St, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 4, 2019