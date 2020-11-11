Scott E. McCombs



Dunkirk - Scott E. McCombs, 60, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 8th, 2020 following a tragic motorcycle accident. Scott was born in Portland, IN, on October 26, 1960 a son of Sarah (Arbuckle) McCombs and the late Gene McCombs. He was a 1979 graduate of Jay County High School and a lineman for Local Union #1393. Scott was also a member of the Dunkirk American Legion Post #227 and enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing dogs, hanging with friends at the Depot, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his mother Sarah, wife Tina, son Spencer, brother Shannon (Zeek) McCombs, sisters; Nona Bonifas (husband Greg), Sarah Daniels (widow of Phil), Robin Jeffers (husband Chris), and grandson Masen McCombs. Scott was preceded in death by his father Gene, and son Skylar. Friends are invited to call Saturday, November 14th, 2020 from 4-6 PM at MJS Mortuaries-Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Aaron Huey officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please be assured that for your health and safety, all CDC, government, and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning, and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store