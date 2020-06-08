Scott Smith
Springport - Scott B. Smith, 51, of Springport, passed away unexpectedly at a job site in Plainfield, IN on Thursday June 4, 2020. He was born in Muncie Indiana on April 17, 1969 to the late Fate Gordon and Lela Charlene Smith.
Scott was a loving husband, an amazing dad, a brother, and a grandpa. He was loved by so many and touched so many lives. Scott attended Blue River Valley Schools. After High School Scott went to work and he was a jack of all trades. There wasn't anything he couldn't do. Scott worked for several construction companies and also worked on several pipelines for many years. He was a member of the Local Union # 103 International Union of Operating Engineers since 1991. He was currently employed for Fox Contractors Corporation of Ft. Wayne IN and worked as a Foreman, but he was more than just a foreman. Scott would continue to help the crew wherever he was needed and lend a helping hand. He loved bluegrass music and enjoyed playing his banjo.
Scott was a Godly man and loved the Lord. He attended Faith Chapel in Knightstown. He loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed helping anyone in need, including family, friends, neighbors, always putting others' needs before his own. He loved his tractor and running all kinds of heavy equipment and was an avid collector of small-scale heavy equipment.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sara L. Smith of Springport, whom he married February 14, 1996; three daughters, Elaine LaRose of Muncie, Nickole (Stephen) Farley of Sparta TN, and Lily Smith (fiancé: Seth Boling) of Springport; grandchildren Makayla and Aubrey Corn of Muncie, Bradley, Anthony, Kody Clouse, and Conner Farley, all of Sparta TN; sisters, Laura Smith of Springport; Kathy Eden of Indianapolis, Jeanie (Robert) Scharbrough of New Castle; brothers, Robert (Rebecca) Smith of Freetown IN, Rick (Cindy) Smith, of Selma Randy (Geraldine) Smith of New Castle, Danny (Patricia) Smith of Homosassa,FL; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, David Henry Smith, Ronnie Smith; sister, Wanda D. Pierce; a nephew, Michael "Tony" Pierce and in laws, William V. and Lois Bellville.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday June 11, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Eric Boling officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Christian Cemetery in Springport. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Sara Smith for distribution to specific charities of Scott's. You may share a condolence or memory of Scott at www.hinsey-brown.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.