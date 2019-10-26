|
|
Scotty Gene Mitchell
Muncie - Scotty Gene Mitchell, 49, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana on Friday, October 9, 1970, the son of Billy F. Mitchell Sr. and Anita (Smith) Plummer. A life-long resident of Muncie, Scotty worked in various jobs as a pipefitter in the construction business. For over ten years, he shared his life with his significant other, Amy Scott.
Scotty loved his children and grandchildren, TV shows, hunting, fishing, and was a hard worker. He was a member of Jackson Park Baptist Church.
Survivors include: significant other, Amy Scott; father, Billy F. Mitchell Sr., mother, Anita Plummer; step-mother, Marilyn Mitchell; sons, Joshua Rasche, Miles Mitchell, step-sons Brayden Scott and Taylor Scott; daughters, Ashley Clifford (Jacob) and Maycee Mitchell; brother, Billy F. Mitchell Jr. (Paula); sister, Angela Clark; grandchildren, Hayden Rasche, Libby Rasche, Winston Scott, and Hudson Clifford; many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Scotty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin Mitchell, Florence Mitchell, Woody Rose Smith, Noah Smith; and one brother, Michael Mitchell.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30th, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home on behalf of the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019