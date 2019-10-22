|
Seigal Sexton
Muncie - Seigal B. Sexton, 75, of Muncie, passed away October 21, 2019. He was born in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Olen and Nannie (Smith) Sexton. Seigal enjoyed fishing and spending time playing cards with family and friends.
Seigal is survived by his sisters, Oleane (Loyie) Phillips, Sue Blackwell and Doris Mullinix; Sons, Bobby Sexton and Ricky Sexton; Daughter, Angie Manning; Step-sons, Steve Willis and Herbert (Heather) Willis Jr.; 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; Daughter, Sara DeLynn Birchville; Sisters, Hazel Sexton and Louise Crowley.
Visitation for Seigal will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 1p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Pastor Phil Rogers will officiate. Contributions can be made in Seigal's memory to The , 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019