Selma Christine Reagon
Muncie - Selma Christine Reagon was born in Wilder, TN on April 16th 1920. Christine and her mother, Mae, and sister Jewel lived in Fentress County, Tennessee until 1937. They came to Muncie and Christine graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1938.
Christine and William J. Reagon were married in 1942. They were together for 67 years before William's passing in 2009. They had two daughters. Judith Hahn (husband Robert), and Anita Upchurch (deceased) (husband Sherman).
After graduating from Muncie School of Practical Nursing at age 40, Christine worked at Ball Memorial Hospital in the intensive care unit for 20 years.
Christine and William built many homes in Delaware County. They were also cofounders of United Christian Church on Eaton Avenue presently known as New Hope Nazarene Church.
Christine is survived by daughter Judith Hahn, grandchildren Candace and Aaron Upchurch, great-grandchildren Stevie Hahn, Ben, Hannah Jo, and Caleb Upchurch, and foster son Kevin Kerr. Christine is also survived by Tommy Norman, Ray and Jim Huddleston, Teresa Storey, and several other nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family. Christine was preceded in death by her mother Mae Young, sister Jewel Young, husband William, daughter Anita Upchurch, grandson Robert Hahn II, aunt Hazel Wheeler and cousin Maxine Norman.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Golden Living Center for the care they provided to Christine. In memory of Christine, contributions can be made to the at .
Funeral Services for Christine will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 31, 2019