Seth Edward Bussa
Muncie - Seth Edward. Bussa, 24, of Muncie, joined his father, David Bussa, in the restful peace and joy of Heaven on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on June 8, 1995, in Muncie, to the late David Bussa and Kay (Howell) Bussa. Seth was a quiet soul with a huge heart who would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation. He lived his life to the fullest, usually surrounded by many friends. He enjoyed cars, from the classic "Hot Rods" to the newer, high performance vehicles, but mostly pick-up trucks. He found riding the family's jetski and hanging out on the pontoon was a great source of fun and relaxation but most of all, Seth loved spending time with his daughter, Hadleigh. The happiest day of his life was the day his beautiful daughter was born and he made sure everyone knew that. He spent everyday, from the minute she was born, showing her how much he loved and adored her, his little "mini-me".
In addition to his mother, Kay (finance' Tom Brauberger), Seth is survived by his daughter, Hadleigh Grace Bussa of Muncie; brother, Sean (Alexandra) Bussa of Clarksville, TN; Elizabeth Batt (and family) of Yorktown; Nickolas Brauberger (and family) of Anderson; nephew, Maverick Bussa of Clarksville, TN; Grandpa and Grandma Bussa, of Daleville; best friend and Hadleigh's mother, Annlyn Stroud, of Muncie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceding Seth in death, in addition to his father, was his maternal grandmother, Pat Gindhart; maternal grandparents, Rex L. and Ilena Howell; aunt, Pati O'Neal; cousins, Melissa Williams and Paul Watts. Services for Seth will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, or gifts, donations please be made to an education fund set up for Hadleigh Grace Bussa, C/O Chase Bank INDIANA. Donations are required to be made in the form of a check or money order, made payable to Hadleigh Bussa, and can be made at a Chase Bank anywhere in the US by using her name and her state of residence. (Cash donations can only be accepted by contacting Kay Bussa, at this time.) Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Daleville, IN. Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com .
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019