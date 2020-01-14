|
Seth N. Barton
Muncie - Seth N. Barton, 19, of Muncie, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born on September 2, 2000 in Muncie, to Michael and Marie Barton. He attended Yorktown schools and was an athlete in a variety of sports while in attendance there. He was a member of the baseball, wrestling, basketball and football teams. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed fishing as well. Seth loved listening to music. No matter where he was, you could find him with his favorite music playing. He enjoyed sporting the newest Jordans and always being "in style".
Seth had such a wonderful personality. From his great sense of humor, to his soft heart - he was loved by many. Seth was truly an inspiration to others. His friends looked up to him and considered him a role model. Seth was also a genuine person, with a good heart. He was known to help anyone in need, especially those that he loved. Seth will be tremendously missed by all of his family and friends.
Seth is survived by his parents, Michael (Adela) Barton of Muncie and Marie (Rob Wood) Barton of Yorktown. He also leaves behind his siblings Steven (Laura) Hannah, Eric Barton, Christopher (Anna) Hannah, Michaela Barton, Dionicio Lopez, Jaret Lopez and David Lopez. Seth also leaves behind two, loving grandparents, Terry and Frances Baker. In addition to these family members, Seth is survived by 6 nieces and nephews; Hunter, Jaslynn, Gabriella, McKenzie, Cheyenne and Eleanor.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, 415 E. Washington St., Muncie, IN 47305.
In addition to sympathy flowers, the family would also like to ask for donations to help cover funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020