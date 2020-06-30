SGM Harry E. "Ed" Bowman



Hartford City - SGM, Harry E. "Ed" Bowman, 86, of Hartford City, IN. (He formerly lived in Washington Twp., Blackford County), passed away due to complications of COVID-19 at 1:39PM at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born on Friday, November 24, 1933, in Huntington Co., IN. SGM. Bowman was an Operations Sergeant Major with the State Headquarters. He retired from the Indiana National Guards in 1992 after 39 years of service. He had been a full time guard from 1954-1990. He had worked at H-P Products in Hartford City and was a 1951 graduate of Hartford City High School. He was also a member of the Midwest Open Salt Society where he had served as a treasurer and had written articles and presentations.



Loving Survivors include his Sons - David A. Bowman, Hartford City, IN., Robert W. (wife, Cheri) Bowman, Decatur, AR., Terry E. (wife, Jaunice) Bowman, Montpelier, IN., Daughters - Cindy L. (husband, Joe) Garrison, Aberdeen, NC., Tracey A. (husband, Bill) Paxson, Bryant, IN., Ann M. (husband, Fred) Miller, Hartford City, IN., Brother - Gary Don (Carolyn) Bowman, Hartford City, IN., Sister - Sherry (Bob) Reynolds, Hartford City, IN., Sister - Gayle Nelson, Elkhart, IN., Step Daughter-Kristine Gardner, Step Son- Bill Wood, 18 Grandchildren, and 25 Great Grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his Parents - Harry Orval Bowman, Helen Elizabeth (Harriell) Capper, Step Brother- Ronald L. Capper, Daughter In-Law- Rhonda Bowman, and Grandson- Chad R. Bowman.



Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12:00PM to 3:00PM. The family is requesting that everyone who enters the Funeral Home to practice social distancing and to have a mask on.



A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3:00PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with Rev. Marion Bush officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. The Indiana Army National Guard are in charge of Military Graveside Rites.



Memorials may be made to the Indiana National Guard Relief Fund 711 N. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis, IN 46204



Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.









