Sgt. Ronnie Dewayne (Wayne) Griffith



Muncie - Sgt. Ronnie Dewayne (Wayne) Griffith 44 yrs old past away on June 22, 2020



Born to the late Ronnie P & Nancy E (Futrell) Griffith from Dunkirk, In on October 2, 1975.



Graduating from Delta High School. Wayne went on to serve his Country by enlisting in the Army National Guard for 18yrs. Serving overseas with operation Iraqi Freedom.



Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife of 10 yrs Mandi Garrett, children Brianna Garrett, Maleigha & Zechariah Griffith. Several siblings, nieces, nephews & In-laws. His best friends Mike Wilson & Micheal Keihn.



Proceeding Wayne in the after life is his father Ronnie P Griffith, a brother Dewey Griffith. Grandparents James & Cleta Griffith, & Carl & Mary Futrell.



A Memorial Service for Wayne will be on August 13, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at the Muncie American Legion.



Micheal Kiehn will be providing the spiritual prayer service. Military service and salute to follow.









