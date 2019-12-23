|
Shadden Kenneth Frontz
Muncie - Shadden Kenneth Frontz, 20, died on December 21, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Shadden was born on June 4, 1999 in Muncie to Brian and Donna (Buck) Frontz. He was a 2017 graduate of Delta High School where he wrestled and played football.
He is survived by his father, Brian Frontz; his brother, Collin Frontz; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Barbara Buck; paternal grandparents, Tim Frontz and Louise Frontz; three uncles: Skyler Buck (Mary Louise), Chuck Frontz (Amanda) and Lloyd Thompson (Ruby) and his aunt, Melissa Frontz.
Shadden was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Frontz.
Visitation for family and friend will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019