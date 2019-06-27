|
Shannon A. Strangeway
Gaston - Shannon A. Strangeway, 42, passed away June 16, 2019 at his residence. Shannon was born to Theresa and Roger Strangeway on November 23, 1976 in Anderson Indiana. He attended school at WesDel and at Silver sands in Florida.
Shannon enjoyed being outdoors working as an ironworker, mason, and finally settling in the construction trade with his father. His hobbies included fishing, listening to music and he loved to spend time with his family.
Survivors include his father, Roger; one brother, Shane A. Strangeway; one Aunt Krista Burns-Corn husband Bruce; three cousins Eric Corn, Haley Corn, Tonya Olinger; nephew Seth King and niece Serenity Thornbro.
Preceding him in death was his Mother Theresa Strangeway.
A memorial service will take place at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street on Saturday June 29 at 1:00 pm. Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of service.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 27, 2019