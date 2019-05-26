|
|
Shari Lee Rench
Muncie - Shari Lee Rench, 57, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.
She was born on Wednesday, November 1, 1961 in Muncie, Indiana. The daughter of John Linton Burnett Sr. and Sandy Lee Burnett. Shari graduated from Muncie Southside High School and completed the Nursing Program at Ivy Tech Community College. A family lady is how we'd describe Shari, she had a heart for hospitality and helping those in need, and as she would say, "the door is always open, all are welcome." She loved being with her kids and grandkids, the outdoors, and traveling when she could.
Shari is lovingly remembered by her five children, Tangi Guffey, Forrest Guffey, John Guffey, Josh Rench (wife, Sarah), and Seth Rench; and her seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Joe Burnett.
Graveside services to celebrate Shari will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019