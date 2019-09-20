|
|
Sharika Lynette Taylor
Muncie, IN - Sharika Lynette Taylor, of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2019. She was born September 9, 1976, to Robert Taylor and Myra Simpson Taylor, in Humboldt, Tennessee.
She relocated to Muncie at an early age. Sharika graduated Muncie Central in 1994. She attended Vincennes University and Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, Michigan. She worked as a Home Health Aide. She was also a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Sharika loved and cherished her son, Ramar. She enjoyed cooking and loved to sing.
Sharika leaves to cherish her memories, her son Ramar Burress, mother, Myra Simpson Taylor Jones, brother, Robert Taylor, nieces, Desiree Taylor and Jasmine Taylor, great nieces, Mikelah Taylor and Amaris McNeill (Desiree), nephews, Antonio Taylor and Michael Taylor, aunts, Daisy McCurrie (JT) (Clarksville) and Luela Ingram (Gadsden), uncles, Danny Simpson and Clyde Simpson, and a host of cousins and special friends, Sadie Hart and Courtney Motley.
Sharika is preceded in death by her father, Robert Taylor, brother, Antonio Taylor, grandparents, Daisy and Clyde Simpson, uncle, Michael Simpson, and aunts, Marques Taylor and Flossie Gooch.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 524 E. Willard Street, Muncie, Indiana. Family and friends may call 10:00 AM - 12 Noon, with services starting at 12 Noon. Interment will be Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie, Indiana. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
The family would like to express special thanks to New Hope Baptist Church, Yorktown Police Department, Union Baptist Church and everyone who has called and visited the family and sent prayers.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019