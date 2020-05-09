|
|
Sharlena New
Muncie - Sharlena New, 24, passed away suddenly May 7, 2020. She was born January 12, 1996 in Muncie, Indiana to Denise New and Carl New Jr. She graduated from Muncie Southside High School class of 2014 before attending Ivy Tech. Sharlena was a free spirit who loved people and was always playing around and having fun. Most of all she loved her family and her daughter, Carlena. She will be badly missed by all.
Sharlena is survived by her daughter, Carlena Whitton; Fiance, Justin Whitton; Mother, Denise New; Father, Carl New Jr.; Brothers, Sam (Fiance, Monica Baxter) New and Brian New; Sisters, Lisa New and Michelle (Kyle) Beaty; Grandparents, Glenda Silvey and Delon (Geneva) Waters; Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ella and Carl New Sr. and Marian Silvey; Uncles, Michael New and Bruce Rogers.
There will be services for Sharlena held at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. Online condolences may be shared at with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 9 to May 13, 2020