Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharlena New
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharlena New


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharlena New Obituary
Sharlena New

Muncie - Sharlena New, 24, passed away suddenly May 7, 2020. She was born January 12, 1996 in Muncie, Indiana to Denise New and Carl New Jr. She graduated from Muncie Southside High School class of 2014 before attending Ivy Tech. Sharlena was a free spirit who loved people and was always playing around and having fun. Most of all she loved her family and her daughter, Carlena. She will be badly missed by all.

Sharlena is survived by her daughter, Carlena Whitton; Fiance, Justin Whitton; Mother, Denise New; Father, Carl New Jr.; Brothers, Sam (Fiance, Monica Baxter) New and Brian New; Sisters, Lisa New and Michelle (Kyle) Beaty; Grandparents, Glenda Silvey and Delon (Geneva) Waters; Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ella and Carl New Sr. and Marian Silvey; Uncles, Michael New and Bruce Rogers.

There will be services for Sharlena held at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. Online condolences may be shared at with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 9 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharlena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -