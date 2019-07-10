Sharon A. Newton



Muncie - Sharon A. Newton died at her home early Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by her children.



Born in Marion, Indiana to Earl and Frances (Jurisic) Cartwright. She graduated from St. Paul High School, Marion, (later known as Marion Bennett). She moved to Muncie after her marriage to Robert G. (Bob) Newton.



Mrs. Newton worked as a medical office manager for many years, including BMH Family Practice Clinic, Dr. Hunter and Dr. Cooley, and American Health Network.



She is survived by Katherine A. Newton of Fishers, IN; Father David J. Newton of Carmel, IN; nieces and nephews, Julia Martin (Phil), Barbara Wyatt, Gary Hinz (Joanne), Carol Sawyer (Bill), Donna Turner (Steve), Diana Cartwright, and D.R. Cartwright.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 1985. Also, her parents, brother, sister, grandmother Cressie, who raised Sharon.



A lifelong Catholic, she attended Mass at St. Mary, St. Lawrence, and her son's parishes when she was able. Sharon was known to be a devout person with a particular devotion to praying the Rosary. She also sought to embody Jesus' Gospel message, especially by loving and praying for others and by treating others as she wanted to be treated. As a twenty-year cancer survivor, her final ministry was reaching out and praying for loved ones, friends, and friends of friends who were sick or in need.



Special thank to the many friends and neighbors who helped and cared for Sharon. Thanks to ViaQuest nurses: Melissa, Russell, and Kathy, and homecare providers, Clare and Sharon.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father David Newton, Father David Hellmann, and Father Paul Cochran presiding. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with a praying of the Rosary at 1:45 p.m. and a 6:00 p.m. Prayer Service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to medical research or St. Lawrence Deacon's Food Pantry, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.



