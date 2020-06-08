Sharon Barlow
Farmland - Sharon Barlow, 70, of Farmland, IN passed-away Friday, June 5, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. She was born July 17, 1949 in Muncie, IN the daughter of Oriville and Eva Jean (Kirtley) House. She was a 1967 graduate of Monroe Central High School.
Sharon had gone to Ball State and Cosmetology School, practicing as a beautician for several years and later working in retail. She was a past member of Job's Daughters.
She was a huge supporter for "A Diamond in the Rough", The Angie Barlow Scholarship. It was near and dear to her heart.
She leaves to cherish her memory three loving children, Christina Kramer (husband, Stephen) of Muncie, IN, John and Bobby Barlow, both of Farmland, IN; eight grandchildren, Logan Glidewell, Megan Glidewell, Wendy Kramer, Jessica Kramer, Zarlema Kramer, Daniel Johns, Khali Barlow and Junior Barlow; and one great grandson, Greyson Woods. She was preceded in death by her parents; a husband, Jimmy; a brother, Orville Stephen House; and a granddaughter, Angela Barlow.
Due to executive order by the Governor of Indiana concerning Covid-19, the family will be having private services. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.