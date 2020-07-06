Sharon Jane (DeHaven) Tomlin
Muncie - Sharon Jane (DeHaven) Tomlin, age 81, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Linda E. White Hospice House, Evansville, IN surrounded by her children. Born in Albany, IN on April 20, 1939, Sharon attended DeSoto schools, and spent her entire life in the Albany area until moving to Evansville with her daughter in September 2017. Sharon spent 27 years running daycare from her home in order to be with her own children, in that time caring for approximately 300 children. She retired in 2006 from the Delaware Co. Treasurer's office, Muncie after 12 years. A member of Delta Theta Tau, Theta Nu and Alumni chapters of Albany, she also enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking, tending her roses, and spending time with lifelong friends. Her greatest devotion was to her family.
Survivors include her children: Todd Howard Tomlin, Las Vegas, NV, and Lori Jo Tomlin, Evansville; two grandchildren: Tucker Tomlin, Riverside, CA, and Noah Tomlin, Las Vegas, NV; also 15 nieces, and several great nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ernest H. Tomlin; a daughter, Jo Ellen Tomlin, who died in infancy; also deceased are her parents: Herschell E. & Grace A. DeHaven; sister Sarah Elaine DeHaven and brother Dana Dean DeHaven.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday July 10, 2020, at Meacham Funeral Service, Albany with burial following at Strong Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.