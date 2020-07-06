1/1
Sharon Jane (DeHaven) Tomlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Jane (DeHaven) Tomlin

Muncie - Sharon Jane (DeHaven) Tomlin, age 81, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Linda E. White Hospice House, Evansville, IN surrounded by her children. Born in Albany, IN on April 20, 1939, Sharon attended DeSoto schools, and spent her entire life in the Albany area until moving to Evansville with her daughter in September 2017. Sharon spent 27 years running daycare from her home in order to be with her own children, in that time caring for approximately 300 children. She retired in 2006 from the Delaware Co. Treasurer's office, Muncie after 12 years. A member of Delta Theta Tau, Theta Nu and Alumni chapters of Albany, she also enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking, tending her roses, and spending time with lifelong friends. Her greatest devotion was to her family.

Survivors include her children: Todd Howard Tomlin, Las Vegas, NV, and Lori Jo Tomlin, Evansville; two grandchildren: Tucker Tomlin, Riverside, CA, and Noah Tomlin, Las Vegas, NV; also 15 nieces & nephews, and several great nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ernest H. Tomlin; a daughter, Jo Ellen Tomlin, who died in infancy; also deceased are her parents: Herschell E. & Grace A. DeHaven; sister Sarah Elaine DeHaven and brother Dana Dean DeHaven.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday July 10, 2020, at Meacham Funeral Service, Albany with burial following at Strong Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved