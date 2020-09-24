1/1
Sharon K. Newell
Sharon K. Newell

Sharon K. Newell, 76, passed away on September 23, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1944 in Muncie to the late Jim and Margaret (Jones) Everett. Sharon worked several years at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital as a bookkeeper

She is survived by her companion, Lawrence Pitts of Anderson; sons, Mark (Stacy) Newell of Plainfield, Doug (Lori) Newell of Gaston; grandson, Hunter Newell; siblings, Linda Dunkin, Jim Jones and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Phil Jones.

A graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:30 pm at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 IN-3, Muncie, IN 47303.

Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 to 12:30 pm at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St., Anderson, IN 46013.

You may post online condolences at www.brownbutzdiedring.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home
