Sharon Kay Drummond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Kay Drummond

Fort Wayne - Sharon Kay Drummond, 82, passed away at 11 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on March 19, 1938 in Fort Wayne to John Garland Mosure and Eleanor Laura (Ringo) Mosure. Her parents precede her in death.

Sharon graduated from Hartford City High School in 1956 and graduated from Elkhart University in 1958. She was a lab technician at Marion General Hospital and retired in 2002 after 35 years of service.

She enjoyed sewing, making crafts and traveling.

Sharon was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hartford City Red Hats Club, Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, TRIAD, Trinity United Methodist Ladies Group and the United Methodist Woman Club. She was also founder and director of Blackford County Seniors Helping Seniors, where they delivered food boxes and personal hygiene items for 11 years.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Shelly Kay Drummond (friend of 14 years, Al Wright) of Fort Wayne; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her sister, Judith "Judy" A. McPhie.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Millers Cemetery in Middletown, IN.

Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 303 N. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved