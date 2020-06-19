Sharon Kay Drummond
Fort Wayne - Sharon Kay Drummond, 82, passed away at 11 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on March 19, 1938 in Fort Wayne to John Garland Mosure and Eleanor Laura (Ringo) Mosure. Her parents precede her in death.
Sharon graduated from Hartford City High School in 1956 and graduated from Elkhart University in 1958. She was a lab technician at Marion General Hospital and retired in 2002 after 35 years of service.
She enjoyed sewing, making crafts and traveling.
Sharon was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hartford City Red Hats Club, Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, TRIAD, Trinity United Methodist Ladies Group and the United Methodist Woman Club. She was also founder and director of Blackford County Seniors Helping Seniors, where they delivered food boxes and personal hygiene items for 11 years.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Shelly Kay Drummond (friend of 14 years, Al Wright) of Fort Wayne; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her sister, Judith "Judy" A. McPhie.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Millers Cemetery in Middletown, IN.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 303 N. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348
