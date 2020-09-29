Sharon Kay Leech
Hartford City - Sharon Kay Leech, 78, passed away at 5:28 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on August 14, 1942 in Hartford City to Roy R. Futrell and Crystal M. (Williams) Futrell. Her parents preceded her in death.
Sharon graduated from Montpelier High School. She married John William Leech on June 3, 1967 in Hartford City at the First Christian Church.
Sharon retired in 2001 from Xpedx (formerly Zellerbach) of Hartford City after 39 years of service.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and formerly a member of First Christian Church.
Sharon was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of Hartford City where she had held offices as President, Treasurer and Vice President. She was very active in her sorority. She held a smile for those she met and truly enjoyed being with her family and friends. She also enjoyed knitting Afghans.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, John W. Leech of Hartford City; children Lisa Kay Leech of Hartford City and Kevin M. Leech of Lawrenceburg; granddaughter, Sydney A. Leech; sister, Gloria J. (husband, Gale) Pierson of Hartford City; niece, Jill (husband, Rick) Parsons of Lebanon, IN and 2 great-nieces.
She is also preceded in death by her twin brother, Stanley Futrell who passed away at birth.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37902
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.