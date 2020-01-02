|
|
Sharon Mae Hull
Muncie - Sharon Mae Hull completed her life journey on December 28, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1957 in Indianapolis to Edward and Marjorie (Bush) Ellison, who both preceded her in death.
She was an avid antiquer and loved a good auction or flea market. She spent many years as a Union Painter before going into business for herself.
In her free time she volunteered helping to rescue animals.
Sharon is survived by her children: Michael Reid (fiancé, Brenda), Mark Reid (Megan), Cindy Montgomery (Monte) and Julie Leet; a brother James Ellison (Lori); grandchildren: Eric Reid, Mitchel Montgomery (Sarah), Megan Montgomery (fiancé, Nickole), Adam Leet, and Sylvia Leet; nieces and nephews: Josh Ellison (Kristy), Miranda Fikes (Ricky) Monica Fox (Justin) and Jim Tejera.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Kuhrman Hull and a brother Eric Ellison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 835 Muncie, IN 47308, so that she may help the animals one last time.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home 200 S Hartford St., Eaton.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020