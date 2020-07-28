1/1
Sharon Pierce
1946 - 2020
Sharon Pierce

Muncie - Sharon Kay Pierce, 73, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 25, 2020, at the Signature Health Care Center following a brief illness. She was born on November 16, 1946 in Oneida, Tennessee the daughter of Arvel, Sr. and Vivian (Phillips) Posey.

Sharon graduated from Oneida High School in 1965 and later married Larry Pierce on August 7, 1998 in Muncie and he preceded her in death in March of this year. Mrs. Pierce had been a homemaker. She was a member of the Burlington Dr. Freewill Baptist Church, did crochet work and sang in a gospel group known as "The Posey Triplets" which was made up with herself along with her brother Jerold and sister Jureda. Mostly, Sharon treasured spending time with her family especially the grandchildren!

She is survived by her 3 children, Jeff Master (Jill) Cowan, Melissa Master (Willis Shillings), Gaston and Greg Masters (Heather), Muncie; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Arvelo Posey , Jr. (Bonita), Muncie and Jerold Posey (Lenia), Arkansas; 3 sisters, Neva Griffith, Robbins, Tennessee, Jureda Spradlin and Sandra Spradlin (Harold), both of Strunk, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 22 years, Larry, she is preceded in death by 1 brother, Audie Posey; 2 brothers-in-law, Frank and Lehman.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Re. Delmer Savage officiating. Cremation is taking place with burial of cremated remains at a later date at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
AUG
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
