Sharon Poe-Keesaer, 88, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, June 21, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Thursday, February 5, 1931, in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Garth and Kathryn Margaret (Campbell) Michael. Sharon had the amazing gift of making people feel comfortable in her presence with a quick smile and warm conversation. She loved to socialize, sass, laugh, and joke and was tough to beat in a spirited game of cards. Sharon was passionate about animals, music, volunteering, reading, and her garden. She retired from Borg Warner and was known for her superb work ethic.
Survivors include her children, Judy Hatley, Kent Poe, Connie Poe-Bender, Michael "Tony" Poe, and April (husband Robert) Winters; eight grandchildren, Stacia Vosmeier, Ashley Hunter, Bryce Hunter, Jesse Poe, Lauren (husband Dustin) Bender-Shewman, Meryl (husband John) Bender-Balcome, Chelsea Poe, and Michael Poe; six great-grandchildren, Whitney Hunter, Alexx Vosmeier, Andrew Vosmeier, Arynn Vosmeier, Cosmo Staton, and Agata Nina Poe; and one great-great-grandchild, Mylo Ramsey.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Garth Michael; her mom, Kathryn Maragaret (Campbell) Michael Ashbaugh; husbands, Edgar "Gene" Poe, and Harry L. Keesaer; four brothers, Ed Michael, James Michael, Billie Michael, Pat Michael, and one sister, Evelyn Pavelek.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jackie L. Michael Foundation, 1715 North Tillotson Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Published in The Star Press on June 27, 2019